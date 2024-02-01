Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.77 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

