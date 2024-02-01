Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.22 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

