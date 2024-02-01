Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $253.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

