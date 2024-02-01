Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 131,648 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

