Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,545 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $224.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.00. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.