Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 67,885 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,885 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

