Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 69,058 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,518,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 457,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

