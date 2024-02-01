Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

DGX opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

