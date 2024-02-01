Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.90 EPS.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.00. 619,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,678. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

