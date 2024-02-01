Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.90 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

DGX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $129.00. 619,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,678. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

