Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).
QLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
