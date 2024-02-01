QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVEGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 200,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$172,600.00 ($114,304.64). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,860. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

