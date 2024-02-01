Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

NYSE:RL opened at $143.68 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

