Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group
In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
