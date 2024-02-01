Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.540 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 145,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,086. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.