Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Redfin worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Redfin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.76. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.