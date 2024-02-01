Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

REG stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

