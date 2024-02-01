Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS.

Regis Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of RGS stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.80. Regis has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Further Reading

