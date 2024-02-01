Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

