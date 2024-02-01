Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.78 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $82.78 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016297 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.42 or 1.00075251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011134 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00186189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08045241 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,717,724.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.