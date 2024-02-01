Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.03

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £91.47 million, a PE ratio of -378.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 49.10 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.02).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

