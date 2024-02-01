Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 105,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 131,442 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

