Reviewing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LCNB alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LCNB and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than LCNB.

LCNB has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LCNB pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $80.04 million 2.05 $22.13 million $1.73 8.54 Simmons First National $1.37 billion 1.74 $175.06 million $1.38 13.78

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 21.85% 9.74% 1.01% Simmons First National 12.82% 6.19% 0.75%

Summary

LCNB beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.