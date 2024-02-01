Reviewing SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEEK and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEEK N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEEK 0 1 0 0 2.00 EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEEK and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than SEEK.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEEK and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 29.08 EverQuote $404.13 million 1.13 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -8.41

SEEK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats SEEK on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. It also owns and manages seek, JobsDB, JobStreet, catho, and occmundial platforms. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of investments in the human capital management industry. SEEK Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

