Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.10.

Revvity stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

