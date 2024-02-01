RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $501.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

