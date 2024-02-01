Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

