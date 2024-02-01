Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-13.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.30 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.17.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

