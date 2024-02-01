Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $275.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.94. 424,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,862. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.38.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

