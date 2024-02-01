Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $104.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 504,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,001. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

