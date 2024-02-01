Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $126.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

