Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.39. 2,707,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,349. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

