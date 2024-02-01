Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.39. 2,707,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,349. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

