Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 4.5%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,117,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,442,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
