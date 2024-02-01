Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 4.5%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,117,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,442,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Rumble Stock Up 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rumble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 5.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 6.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.