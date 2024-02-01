Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27. 662,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,091,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sabre Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

