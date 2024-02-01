Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $450.58 on Thursday. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $472.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.51 and its 200 day moving average is $413.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

