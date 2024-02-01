Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $367,309,445. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.91. The stock had a trading volume of 788,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

