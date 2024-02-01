Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 352.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

CRM stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.52. 368,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $367,309,445. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

