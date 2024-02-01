Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

