Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

