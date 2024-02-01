Savant Capital LLC Buys 182 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.12 and a 200 day moving average of $407.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

