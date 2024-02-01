Savant Capital LLC Buys 182 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Charter Communications
In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
