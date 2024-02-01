Savant Capital LLC Buys 299 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,023.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $972.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.27. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.43 and a 12-month high of $1,047.57.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

