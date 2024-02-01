Savant Capital LLC Buys 614 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

