Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

