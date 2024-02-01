Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $195.65 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

