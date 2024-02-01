Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KR opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

