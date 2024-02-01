Savant Capital LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 805,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,391,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

