Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

