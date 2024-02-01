Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

FISV stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.