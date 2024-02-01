Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

