Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

